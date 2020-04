Mazadul emerges as EDRO Adviser









Mainly, the prestigious position came following his articles, views and analyses on economic issues. Mazadul also was associated with now defunct newspaper The Bangladesh Observer apart from serving The Financial Express as an economic reporter. Dr. Mokhtarul Wadud, Senior lecturer of Economics Department of Deakin University-Australia , Dr Fakir Azmal Huda, Professor of Agricultural Economics of Bangladesh Agricultural University-Mymensingh, Dr. A.N.K Noman, Professor of Economics Department of Rajshahi University are also attached with EDRO as advisers.





