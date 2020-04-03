Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 April, 2020, 10:42 AM
Home Business

US weekly jobless claims seen at record high

Published : Friday, 3 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

WASHINGTON, April 2: The number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits likely shot to a record high for a second week in a row as more jurisdictions enforced stay-at-home measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic, which economists say has pushed the economy into recession.
Thursday's weekly jobless claims report from the Labor Department, the most timely data on the economy's health, is expected to show that claims blew past the previous week's record 3.3 million. It will likely reinforce economists' views that the longest employment boom in U.S. history probably ended in March.
More than 80per cent of Americans are under some form of lockdown, up from less than 50per cent a couple of weeks ago, leaving state employment offices overwhelmed by an avalanche of applications.
The United States has the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, with nearly 188,000 people infected. Almost 4,000 people in the country have died from the illness, according to a Reuters tally.
"The U.S. labor market is in free-fall," said Gregory Daco, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics in New York. "The prospect of more stringent lockdown measures and the fact that many states have not yet been able to process the full amount of jobless claim applications suggest the worst is still to come."
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits probably raced to a seasonally adjusted 3.50 million for the week ended March 28, according to a Reuters survey of economists. Estimates in the survey were as high as 5.25 million.
Claims data for the week ended March 21 is likely to be revised higher as many state employment offices reported challenges processing applications. Applications for unemployment benefits peaked at 665,000 during the 2007-2009 recession, during which 8.7 million jobs were lost.
Economists say the country should brace for jobless claims to continue escalating, partly citing generous provisions of a historic $2.2 trillion fiscal package signed by President Donald Trump last Friday and the federal government's easing of requirements for workers to seek benefits.
As a result, self-employed and gig-workers who previously were unable to claim unemployment benefits are now eligible. In addition, the unemployed will get up to $600 per week for up to four months, which is equivalent to $15 per hour for a 40-hour workweek. By comparison, the government-mandated minimum wage is about $7.25 per hour and the average jobless benefits payment was roughly $385 per person per month at the start of this year.
"Why work when one is better off not working financially and health wise?" said a Sung Won Sohn, a business economics professor at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.




Bank of America Securities said based on its tracking of reports from states and its own data models, it was forecasting claims in excess of 5.50 million for last week. -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dollar firm, oil price jump boosts commodity currencies
Mazadul emerges as EDRO Adviser
US weekly jobless claims seen at record high
BA in union talks to suspend around 32,000 staff
Asian stocks mixed as economic toll of virus worsens
Top US banks may shun small-business rescue plan
Trump expects Russia-Saudi oil deal soon
BUILD suggests Tk 500b fund to cushion COVID-19 fallout


Latest News
Suarez ‘hurt’ by criticism of Barca players’ pay cut delay
Asian markets look to follow Wall Street rally as oil surges
US records 1,169 virus fatalities, new global daily high
Oil rockets as Trump signals end to price war
FDA approves first coronavirus antibody test in US
Global coronavirus cases exceed 1 million
PM to address press conference on stimulus package
Mother, daughter forced to flee home over land dispute
Stray dogs, cats face starvation amid corona lockdown in Dhaka city
Iran’s parliament speaker tests positive
Most Read News
Who is to pay for the loss of BD due to ensuing global recession!
Army will take stern action against violators from today
Ex-Land Minister Shamsur Rahman passes away
COVID-19: 2 more infected in last 24hrs
327 Japanese citizens leave Dhaka
COVID-19: 18 Bangladeshis die in New York in last 24hrs
493 Bangladeshis on tour in India with Tabligh team
Sad to hear cricket's first corona death : Farokh Engineer
PM asks govt staff to wear masks, collect samples from each UZ
In the worst of times, comes the best of hopes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft