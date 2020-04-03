Video
Friday, 3 April, 2020, 10:42 AM
BA in union talks to suspend around 32,000 staff

Published : Friday, 3 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

LONDON, April 2: British Airways is in talks with its union about a plan to suspend around 32,000 staff so it can survive the coronavirus pandemic, a person familiar with the situation said.
The British flag carrier has massively reduced flights and warned it will need to slash costs if it is to survive an emergency that has battered the global aviation industry.
"The deal is not done yet," the source said, adding that the talks were focusing on around 80per cent of the workforce excluding pilots.
Owned by IAG, BA has already suspended flights from Britain's second busiest airport, Gatwick, and London's City Airport. Its parent company has said flying capacity would be down 75per cent in April and May. It has been in talks with the Unite union for a week to agree a plan that will enable it to suspend staff including cabin crew, ground staff, engineers and those in head office without having to make them redundant.     -Reuters


