BUILD suggests Tk 500b fund to cushion COVID-19 fallout





It also felt necessity to assess the possible potential loss of all sectors, and focus local industry that will need policy support in light of the current economic situation.

Hailing the government for announcing Tk 50 billion stimulus package, BUILD, however, said it may not be enough to meet sectoral demands if the situation continues beyond the expected timelines.

"There must be interventions targeting industries that are worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic. One key policy directive can be to extend loans at the lowest possible or zero interest rate to industries on the pre-condition to keep the workers on payroll regardless of their work," the BUILD said in a statement.

"We will need to address the critical issue of the impact on all sectors, including the MSME, which involves many business types spreading across the country," it added.

The BUILD also observed that the government should take necessary measures to reduce income tax and corporate tax rates by 5.0 per cent across all sectors.

It also suggested additional tax relief for businesses and introduction of deferred tax payments process so that business/industry and individuals do not face any financial difficulties.

"NBR should also consider postponing collection of taxes for two quarters. And no charges of any tax delays, zero demurrage charge on import and other relief needs to be given to businesses, particularly for SMEs," the BUILD said.



















The Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) has made a set of suggestions, including creation of a Tk 500 billion 'National Economic Fund (NEF) by the government, to address the possible shocks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.It also felt necessity to assess the possible potential loss of all sectors, and focus local industry that will need policy support in light of the current economic situation.Hailing the government for announcing Tk 50 billion stimulus package, BUILD, however, said it may not be enough to meet sectoral demands if the situation continues beyond the expected timelines."There must be interventions targeting industries that are worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic. One key policy directive can be to extend loans at the lowest possible or zero interest rate to industries on the pre-condition to keep the workers on payroll regardless of their work," the BUILD said in a statement."We will need to address the critical issue of the impact on all sectors, including the MSME, which involves many business types spreading across the country," it added.The BUILD also observed that the government should take necessary measures to reduce income tax and corporate tax rates by 5.0 per cent across all sectors.It also suggested additional tax relief for businesses and introduction of deferred tax payments process so that business/industry and individuals do not face any financial difficulties."NBR should also consider postponing collection of taxes for two quarters. And no charges of any tax delays, zero demurrage charge on import and other relief needs to be given to businesses, particularly for SMEs," the BUILD said.