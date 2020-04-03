HR Lines deploys new ships in BD - Malaysia - S’pore line





Calling at the ports of Chattogram, Singapore and Port Klang, the Bangladesh Express Service (BES) is claimed to be the only provider with fixed day weekly port calls, allowing shippers access to a reliable supply chain with regular, fast transits, shipping circles said.

HR Lines will deploy its two Bangladesh-flagged 1,550 teu container ships, Sahare and Sarera to service this route. Singapore-based Advance Container Lines, one of the leading feeder operators in South East Asia, will be the commercial manager for the service.

BES' maiden sailing from Chattogram is scheduled for 5th April 2020 and the service will arrive in Singapore every Friday.

"We have received positive feedback from the trade and this is part of our strategic expansion to anchor ourselves as the premium liner service operator in Bangladesh. Moving forward, HR Lines intends to increase the scope and frequency of its common feeder services and we believe the BES will significantly improve trade between the three fastest-growing markets in the region," HR Lines Director Raimah Chowdhury told The Maritime Standard, a Shipping news portal.















HR Lines, a division of Bangladesh's diversified Karnaphuli Group, is deploying two vessels on the new South East Asian feeder service linking Bangladesh, Malaysia and Singapore.Calling at the ports of Chattogram, Singapore and Port Klang, the Bangladesh Express Service (BES) is claimed to be the only provider with fixed day weekly port calls, allowing shippers access to a reliable supply chain with regular, fast transits, shipping circles said.HR Lines will deploy its two Bangladesh-flagged 1,550 teu container ships, Sahare and Sarera to service this route. Singapore-based Advance Container Lines, one of the leading feeder operators in South East Asia, will be the commercial manager for the service.BES' maiden sailing from Chattogram is scheduled for 5th April 2020 and the service will arrive in Singapore every Friday."We have received positive feedback from the trade and this is part of our strategic expansion to anchor ourselves as the premium liner service operator in Bangladesh. Moving forward, HR Lines intends to increase the scope and frequency of its common feeder services and we believe the BES will significantly improve trade between the three fastest-growing markets in the region," HR Lines Director Raimah Chowdhury told The Maritime Standard, a Shipping news portal.