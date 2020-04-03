Bourses to remain close till April 11





The government on Wednesday issued a circular, extending the general holiday for all public and private offices from April 5 to April 11, including weekly holiday.

Earlier, the government declared closure of all public and private offices from March 26 to April 4 as part of its efforts to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

Accordingly, the trading and official activities on the Dhaka Stock Exchange will remain shut in line with the government holiday, said a DSE official.

A statement issued by DSE on Thursday said the trading and official activities will remain closed from April 5 to April 11, including weekly holiday in line with the government holiday. The port city's bourse, the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), will also remain closed between April 5 and April 11.

















