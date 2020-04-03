Global buyers confirm supports for BD RMG makers





They said 1,082 factories reported 932.63 million pieces worth $2.95 billion export cancelled or held up affecting 2.14 million workers (approx) until Wednesday afternoon.

The government on March 25 announced a stimulus package of Tk 5,000 crore for the export-oriented countries. The money will be used for providing salaries and wages of workers and employees only.

The major buyers and brands are H&M, Inditex, M&S, PVH, Target and KIABI have assured the RMG manufacturers that they will not cancel already placed orders.

'Few brands namely Inditex, M&S, KIABI, PVH and Target have come forward and informed us of their decision to take the ready goods along with the goods in production,' told Dr Rubana Huq, President, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

Dr A Sakthivel, Chairman, Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) said "We have received similar confirmation from H&M and we are in touch with other brands also."

H&M has assured its Bangladeshi vendors that they will receive payment for orders that have already been manufactured. In a statement, it said, "We will stand by our commitments to our apparel manufacturing suppliers by taking delivery of the already produced garments as well as goods in production."

It is pertinent to mention here that H&M sources around US $ 4 billion of apparels from more than 225 manufacturing facilities of Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Tom Tailor Sourcing Limited, Bangladesh Liaison Office, has decided to donate one-day salaries of its employees to the BGMEA fund.

"We know it's not a big amount," Azam Chowdhury of Tom Tailor Group wrote to BGMEA President Rubana Huq encouraging others to follow.

The president of BGMEA said the money will be used for making personal protective equipment (PPE) for health professionals. Bangladesh has so far confirmed 54 coronavirus cases and six deaths. The government has urged everyone to come forward to tackle the spread of the virus.

















