

Poultry sector braces for Tk 25b loss amid COVID-19

Almost all poultry hatcheries, feed mills, pharmaceuticals and other production and marketing chain remained shut in the past weeks to avoid the spread of the plague now causing havoc all over the world.

Industry sources said sales of poultry birds, chicks and eggs remained mostly suspended. Whole sellers are not running their supply chain while retailers are not opening sales window.

Feed mills have stopped producing due to lack of raw materials. Demand has drastically dropped for poultry medicines and other materials, the business sources said giving a critical picture in the industry.

As per a source production of poultry and fish meals has fallen by at least 75 per cent, chick price came down to Tk 1.0 per piece up from production cost at Tk 35 and sale of poultry processed food has declined by 95 per cent since March 20.

Moshiur Rahman, President of Bangladesh Poulrty Industry Central Council (BPICC) told The Daily Observer that prices of products like rice-pulses have increased but the price of broiler, one day chicks and eggs have dropped abnormally.

The industry and related service sector stands to lose around Tk 2,500 crore in some preliminary estimates and it may further grow over time. Even if the situation improves it may take at least six months for industry to make things normal.

Moshiur Rahman has demanded financial support to the industry to overcome the major disruptions. He called for interest waiver for bank loans complete waiver of Port Demurrage for raw materials. He also demanded keeping distributing of eggs and poultry birds outside the purview of the lockdown

He has also called for food assistance and 30 percent cash support to industry workers. Meanwhile, prices of eggs declined by 23.5 per cent, sales decreased by 60 per cent while broilers prices reported 37 per cent drop and sales fell by 70 per cent.

The BPICC estimated that the egg and broiler sub-sector might face losses of up to Tk 1503 crore while the losses to feed industry would be over Tk 132 crore.

Rakibur Rahman Tutu, president of the Breeders Association of Bangladesh, said breeders and hatchery industry would face losses of up to Tk 458 crore.

Anisur Rahman, deputy manager of Tamim Marketing and Distribution Ltd, said over 1,000 poultry farms produce about 11 lakh kilograms poultry meat every day.

Price of poultry meat has fallen to Tk 40 to Tk 45 per kilogram whereas its cost of production stands at around Tk 110, he said pointing to big losses that the industry is facing.















The loss to poultry sectors and related services may stand at around Tk 2500 crore (25 billion) in recent time due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic leaving the industry in a dire situation.Almost all poultry hatcheries, feed mills, pharmaceuticals and other production and marketing chain remained shut in the past weeks to avoid the spread of the plague now causing havoc all over the world.Industry sources said sales of poultry birds, chicks and eggs remained mostly suspended. Whole sellers are not running their supply chain while retailers are not opening sales window.Feed mills have stopped producing due to lack of raw materials. Demand has drastically dropped for poultry medicines and other materials, the business sources said giving a critical picture in the industry.As per a source production of poultry and fish meals has fallen by at least 75 per cent, chick price came down to Tk 1.0 per piece up from production cost at Tk 35 and sale of poultry processed food has declined by 95 per cent since March 20.Moshiur Rahman, President of Bangladesh Poulrty Industry Central Council (BPICC) told The Daily Observer that prices of products like rice-pulses have increased but the price of broiler, one day chicks and eggs have dropped abnormally.The industry and related service sector stands to lose around Tk 2,500 crore in some preliminary estimates and it may further grow over time. Even if the situation improves it may take at least six months for industry to make things normal.Moshiur Rahman has demanded financial support to the industry to overcome the major disruptions. He called for interest waiver for bank loans complete waiver of Port Demurrage for raw materials. He also demanded keeping distributing of eggs and poultry birds outside the purview of the lockdownHe has also called for food assistance and 30 percent cash support to industry workers. Meanwhile, prices of eggs declined by 23.5 per cent, sales decreased by 60 per cent while broilers prices reported 37 per cent drop and sales fell by 70 per cent.The BPICC estimated that the egg and broiler sub-sector might face losses of up to Tk 1503 crore while the losses to feed industry would be over Tk 132 crore.Rakibur Rahman Tutu, president of the Breeders Association of Bangladesh, said breeders and hatchery industry would face losses of up to Tk 458 crore.Anisur Rahman, deputy manager of Tamim Marketing and Distribution Ltd, said over 1,000 poultry farms produce about 11 lakh kilograms poultry meat every day.Price of poultry meat has fallen to Tk 40 to Tk 45 per kilogram whereas its cost of production stands at around Tk 110, he said pointing to big losses that the industry is facing.