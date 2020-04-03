Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 April, 2020, 10:41 AM
Home Business

COVID-19 fallout

Remittance inflow slides by 17pc to $1.2b in March

Published : Friday, 3 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Shamsul Huda

Remittance inflow in March this year, slid by 17 percent to $1.2 billion compared to $1.46 billion in February, according to a senior official source at Bangladesh Bank.
The sharp declined has occurred mainly due to the impact of the outbreak of Coronavirus in countries, that employ bulk of Bangladesh expatriate workers .
The decline started since the second week of March. In two weeks it fell by $250 million to around $1.2 billion which was $1.45 billion in February, the official sources said.
Remittance from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia always tops the list as the largest single country source but it fell around 3.5 per cent in just two weeks.
Currently among the top ten countries expatriate Bangladeshi nationals live, work and send money include the USA, UK, Italy, Spain, France and Germany. These countries are now facing severe setback as coronavirus outbreak has smashed their economies and businesses.
Many expatriates have already returned home and those remaining are not in a normal position to earn money and send back home. However the inward flow of remittance is still good from United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Singapore, Qatar and few other countries.
During the first two weeks in March remittance from South Korea was slowing down but it revived again and inflow is increasing since last week.
Bangladesh received an amount of $1.45 billion in remittances in February this year which was 10.25 per cent up over the corresponding month of February last year. The boost comes mainly riding on the 2 percent bonus exchange rate against dollar for remittance using official channel, like banking channel.
However, in July-March period the total remittance increased to $13.69 billion which is around 19 per cent higher over the corresponding period of last fiscal, the BB official said.
Bankers said the 2 percent bonus rate produced excellent result in the first eight months of this fiscal but the outbreak of coronavurus has mainly hit the economy and the source of earnings in those countries. It has already hit the remittance and the situation may further worsen if the crisis persists.  
As per latest data the inter-bank change of dollar and Taka is favorable for the remitters when dollar is becoming stronger against local currency and 2 per cent cash incentive is a big attraction to remitters.
"The flow has shown downward in March due to the COVID-19 across the world but we hope once the  problem is over the flow will be revive" said the central bank's spokesperson Md Serajul Islam.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dollar firm, oil price jump boosts commodity currencies
Mazadul emerges as EDRO Adviser
US weekly jobless claims seen at record high
BA in union talks to suspend around 32,000 staff
Asian stocks mixed as economic toll of virus worsens
Top US banks may shun small-business rescue plan
Trump expects Russia-Saudi oil deal soon
BUILD suggests Tk 500b fund to cushion COVID-19 fallout


Latest News
Suarez ‘hurt’ by criticism of Barca players’ pay cut delay
Asian markets look to follow Wall Street rally as oil surges
US records 1,169 virus fatalities, new global daily high
Oil rockets as Trump signals end to price war
FDA approves first coronavirus antibody test in US
Global coronavirus cases exceed 1 million
PM to address press conference on stimulus package
Mother, daughter forced to flee home over land dispute
Stray dogs, cats face starvation amid corona lockdown in Dhaka city
Iran’s parliament speaker tests positive
Most Read News
Who is to pay for the loss of BD due to ensuing global recession!
Army will take stern action against violators from today
Ex-Land Minister Shamsur Rahman passes away
COVID-19: 2 more infected in last 24hrs
327 Japanese citizens leave Dhaka
COVID-19: 18 Bangladeshis die in New York in last 24hrs
Sad to hear cricket's first corona death : Farokh Engineer
493 Bangladeshis on tour in India with Tabligh team
PM asks govt staff to wear masks, collect samples from each UZ
In the worst of times, comes the best of hopes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft