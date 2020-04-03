Remittance inflow slides by 17pc to $1.2b in March





The sharp declined has occurred mainly due to the impact of the outbreak of Coronavirus in countries, that employ bulk of Bangladesh expatriate workers .

The decline started since the second week of March. In two weeks it fell by $250 million to around $1.2 billion which was $1.45 billion in February, the official sources said.

Remittance from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia always tops the list as the largest single country source but it fell around 3.5 per cent in just two weeks.

Currently among the top ten countries expatriate Bangladeshi nationals live, work and send money include the USA, UK, Italy, Spain, France and Germany. These countries are now facing severe setback as coronavirus outbreak has smashed their economies and businesses.

Many expatriates have already returned home and those remaining are not in a normal position to earn money and send back home. However the inward flow of remittance is still good from United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Singapore, Qatar and few other countries.

During the first two weeks in March remittance from South Korea was slowing down but it revived again and inflow is increasing since last week.

Bangladesh received an amount of $1.45 billion in remittances in February this year which was 10.25 per cent up over the corresponding month of February last year. The boost comes mainly riding on the 2 percent bonus exchange rate against dollar for remittance using official channel, like banking channel.

However, in July-March period the total remittance increased to $13.69 billion which is around 19 per cent higher over the corresponding period of last fiscal, the BB official said.

Bankers said the 2 percent bonus rate produced excellent result in the first eight months of this fiscal but the outbreak of coronavurus has mainly hit the economy and the source of earnings in those countries. It has already hit the remittance and the situation may further worsen if the crisis persists.

As per latest data the inter-bank change of dollar and Taka is favorable for the remitters when dollar is becoming stronger against local currency and 2 per cent cash incentive is a big attraction to remitters.

"The flow has shown downward in March due to the COVID-19 across the world but we hope once the problem is over the flow will be revive" said the central bank's spokesperson Md Serajul Islam.

















