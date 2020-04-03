

Testing facility must be expanded throughout the country



From the beginning, the government is advancing with a very selective approach to test the Coronaviurs patients. While on medical grounds such an approach can be justified, it has certainly its limitations. First of all, patients here remain outside the life saving care; contact tracing and quarantine regime cannot be effectively done.



Moreover, when testing is not extensive, you cannot be sure about the true picture of spread of the virus which is very vital for making future decisions. At present, the country is going through some harsh measures: a long period of general holidays; shutdown of all modes of communication and businesses excluding but medical and food related ones; and closing of educational institutions. The military is also on the streets to ensure social or physical distancing between people.



For returning to normalcy from this unprecedented state, it is necessary to get the actual picture of contagion every day. Unless it is done, a decision of making the shift can be bad rather than good. Comprehensive testing holds the key here. It makes the other tasks such as patient-wise specific treatment, isolating and tracing sources of infection easier also.











For quite some time now, from the government we are told the nation has now adequate testing kits and more equipment in the pipeline. But the truth is at a very few places outside Dhaka Coronavirus is being tested. While expanding testing facilities all across the country is now vitally needed, it is also important to arrange life-saving treatment equipment and infrastructure such as ventilators and ICU facilities in the country's all major hospitals.



