Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 April, 2020, 10:40 AM
Home Editorial

Testing facility must be expanded throughout the country

Published : Friday, 3 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96

Testing facility must be expanded throughout the country

Testing facility must be expanded throughout the country

Similar to many countries in the world, it is a worrying fact that Coronavirus virus testing facilities in Bangladesh are very limited and mostly confined to the capital.  It is around three weeks now that IEDCR has been collecting samples from patients or bodies of patients who died due to Coronavirus symptoms across the country. Everyday people are dying with Coronavirus symptoms, some of them even in the isolation centre of government health facilities, without detection of the disease before their death.

From the beginning, the government is advancing with a very selective approach to test the Coronaviurs patients. While on medical grounds such an approach can be justified, it has certainly its limitations. First of all, patients here remain outside the life saving care; contact tracing and quarantine regime cannot be effectively done.

Moreover, when testing is not extensive, you cannot be sure about the true picture of spread of the virus which is very vital for making future decisions. At present, the country is going through some harsh measures: a long period of general holidays; shutdown of all modes of communication and businesses excluding but medical and food related ones; and closing of educational institutions. The military is also on the streets to ensure social or physical distancing between people.

For returning to normalcy from this unprecedented state, it is necessary to get the actual picture of contagion every day. Unless it is done, a decision of making the shift can be bad rather than good. Comprehensive testing holds the key here. It makes the other tasks such as patient-wise specific treatment, isolating and tracing sources of infection easier also.





For quite some time now, from the government we are told the nation has now adequate testing kits and more equipment in the pipeline. But the truth is at a very few places outside Dhaka Coronavirus is being tested. While expanding testing facilities all across the country is now vitally needed, it is also important to arrange life-saving treatment equipment and infrastructure such as ventilators and ICU facilities in the country's all major hospitals.

Though the nation is not getting the true picture of spread of the virus, presumably it is still not a widespread one. The virus has given us enough time to take precautions-perhaps it is still doing so. Now is the time to make wise decisions.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Testing facility must be expanded throughout the country
Milk price shoots up despite much of it is wasted
Acute shortage of ICUs and an extended shutdown
Fire incidents seems unpreventable
Preventing stage 3 transmission is crucial
Economy needs government aid and assistance
Testing times for the dairy sector
Khaleda Zia’s release promises better future of our politics


Latest News
Suarez ‘hurt’ by criticism of Barca players’ pay cut delay
Asian markets look to follow Wall Street rally as oil surges
US records 1,169 virus fatalities, new global daily high
Oil rockets as Trump signals end to price war
FDA approves first coronavirus antibody test in US
Global coronavirus cases exceed 1 million
PM to address press conference on stimulus package
Mother, daughter forced to flee home over land dispute
Stray dogs, cats face starvation amid corona lockdown in Dhaka city
Iran’s parliament speaker tests positive
Most Read News
Who is to pay for the loss of BD due to ensuing global recession!
Army will take stern action against violators from today
Ex-Land Minister Shamsur Rahman passes away
COVID-19: 2 more infected in last 24hrs
327 Japanese citizens leave Dhaka
COVID-19: 18 Bangladeshis die in New York in last 24hrs
Sad to hear cricket's first corona death : Farokh Engineer
493 Bangladeshis on tour in India with Tabligh team
PM asks govt staff to wear masks, collect samples from each UZ
In the worst of times, comes the best of hopes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft