Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 April, 2020, 4:44 AM
latest Army will take stern action against violators from today      
Home Front Page

Trump warns US headed for ‘very, very painful two weeks’

Published : Thursday, 2 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

WASHINGTON, Apr 1: President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned of a "very painful" two weeks as the United States wrestles with a coronavirus surge that the White House warns could kill as many as 240,000 Americans.
"This is going to be a very painful, a very, very painful two weeks," Trump told a press conference at the White House.
Trump described the pandemic as "a plague."
"I want every American to be prepared for the hard days that lie ahead," he said.




Top health experts said that the decision to maintain strict social distancing was the only way to stop the easily transmitted virus, even if this has caused massive disruption to the economy with three quarters of Americans under some form of lockdown.
"There's no magic vaccine or therapy. It's just behaviours, each of our behaviours translating into something that changes the course of this viral pandemic over the next 30 days," Deborah Birx, coronavirus response coordinator at the White House, said.
Birx displayed a chart at the press conference charting a range of 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the United States, when current efforts at mitigation are taken into account.
Infectious diseases specialist Anthony Fauci told the press conference that "mitigation is actually working" and that authorities are "doing everything we can to get it (the death toll) significantly below that."    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Trump warns US headed for ‘very, very painful two weeks’
Move on to free 3,000 prisoners
Only social distancing can save more lives
US embassy for second chartered flight for its citizens
In the worst of times, comes the best of hopes
Two die with corona-like symptoms in Chattogram
Japanese citizens leaving today on special flight
Envoys asked to boost ties with buyers, investors: FM


Latest News
Girl child dies when wall collapses on her in Kuakata
Army will take stern action against violators from today
Bangladesh LPG prices down by 50% amid fall in global market prices
Star Wars actor Andrew Jack dies of coronavirus
Japan Tobacco fined for breaching government instructions
Relief distributed at Noakhali Bede Palli
Blood samples of four Bogura patients sent to RMCH for tests
325 Japanese citizens leaving Dhaka on Thursday
Morgan says England could field two cricket teams at same time
Turkmenistan bans use of the word 'coronavirus'
Most Read News
Bangladesh garment sector incurs $3 billion losses for coronavirus
Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 6th death
Woman dies at isolation unit of Ctg
Saudi tells Muslims to wait on Hajj plans amid coronavirus crisis
Coronavirus: Saudi-returnee tests positive in Dhaka's Nawabganj
Move on to bring back stranded Bangladeshis from India
Elderly man dies with COVID-19 symptoms at DMCH
5 more Bangladeshis die from coronavirus in New York
Young man dies at isolation centre of Shariatpur hopsital
Free transport service for doctors, nurses launched in capital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft