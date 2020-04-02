Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 April, 2020, 4:44 AM
latest Army will take stern action against violators from today      
Home Front Page

Move on to free 3,000 prisoners

Published : Thursday, 2 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent


The government plans to release 3,000 prisoners, who are facing trials in different cases, amid deep-running fears of a coronavirus outbreak in crowded jails.
The jail authorities have sent a proposal regarding the matter to the home ministry along with a list of the inmates.    "The proposal was sent as per the Home Ministry's order in light of the coronavirus outbreak. We are considering whether those who await trials for bailable offences can be released on bail," according to prison official.
"There are about 3,000 people who are in jail for minor offences and we have sent their names to the ministry."
If approved by the Home Ministry, the proposal will then be forwarded to the Law Ministry. Finally, it will be placed before the courts if the Law Ministry does not have any objection.
"The decision on bail will ultimately be taken by the judiciary as the matter falls within the remit of judges, not us," a jail source said.
Around 89,000 prisoners are there in 68 jails throughout the country against the total capacity of 40,100. Such cramped conditions are a veritable wonderland for disease and viral infection.
Prisons across the country have only one doctor for every 10,000 inmates at the moment, making the implications of a coronavirus outbreak worse if it should occur.
The Department of Prisons already set-up temporary telephone booths at the prisons across the country.
However, the prison authorities also announced that the accused or convicted - like the top terrorist, militants, convicts of sensational cases - among others, will not get the facility.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Trump warns US headed for ‘very, very painful two weeks’
Move on to free 3,000 prisoners
Only social distancing can save more lives
US embassy for second chartered flight for its citizens
In the worst of times, comes the best of hopes
Two die with corona-like symptoms in Chattogram
Japanese citizens leaving today on special flight
Envoys asked to boost ties with buyers, investors: FM


Latest News
Girl child dies when wall collapses on her in Kuakata
Army will take stern action against violators from today
Bangladesh LPG prices down by 50% amid fall in global market prices
Star Wars actor Andrew Jack dies of coronavirus
Japan Tobacco fined for breaching government instructions
Relief distributed at Noakhali Bede Palli
Blood samples of four Bogura patients sent to RMCH for tests
325 Japanese citizens leaving Dhaka on Thursday
Morgan says England could field two cricket teams at same time
Turkmenistan bans use of the word 'coronavirus'
Most Read News
Bangladesh garment sector incurs $3 billion losses for coronavirus
Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 6th death
Woman dies at isolation unit of Ctg
Saudi tells Muslims to wait on Hajj plans amid coronavirus crisis
Coronavirus: Saudi-returnee tests positive in Dhaka's Nawabganj
Move on to bring back stranded Bangladeshis from India
Elderly man dies with COVID-19 symptoms at DMCH
5 more Bangladeshis die from coronavirus in New York
Young man dies at isolation centre of Shariatpur hopsital
Free transport service for doctors, nurses launched in capital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft