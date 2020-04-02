Move on to free 3,000 prisoners





The government plans to release 3,000 prisoners, who are facing trials in different cases, amid deep-running fears of a coronavirus outbreak in crowded jails.

The jail authorities have sent a proposal regarding the matter to the home ministry along with a list of the inmates. "The proposal was sent as per the Home Ministry's order in light of the coronavirus outbreak. We are considering whether those who await trials for bailable offences can be released on bail," according to prison official.

"There are about 3,000 people who are in jail for minor offences and we have sent their names to the ministry."

If approved by the Home Ministry, the proposal will then be forwarded to the Law Ministry. Finally, it will be placed before the courts if the Law Ministry does not have any objection.

"The decision on bail will ultimately be taken by the judiciary as the matter falls within the remit of judges, not us," a jail source said.

Around 89,000 prisoners are there in 68 jails throughout the country against the total capacity of 40,100. Such cramped conditions are a veritable wonderland for disease and viral infection.

Prisons across the country have only one doctor for every 10,000 inmates at the moment, making the implications of a coronavirus outbreak worse if it should occur.

The Department of Prisons already set-up temporary telephone booths at the prisons across the country.

However, the prison authorities also announced that the accused or convicted - like the top terrorist, militants, convicts of sensational cases - among others, will not get the facility.

























The government plans to release 3,000 prisoners, who are facing trials in different cases, amid deep-running fears of a coronavirus outbreak in crowded jails.The jail authorities have sent a proposal regarding the matter to the home ministry along with a list of the inmates. "The proposal was sent as per the Home Ministry's order in light of the coronavirus outbreak. We are considering whether those who await trials for bailable offences can be released on bail," according to prison official."There are about 3,000 people who are in jail for minor offences and we have sent their names to the ministry."If approved by the Home Ministry, the proposal will then be forwarded to the Law Ministry. Finally, it will be placed before the courts if the Law Ministry does not have any objection."The decision on bail will ultimately be taken by the judiciary as the matter falls within the remit of judges, not us," a jail source said.Around 89,000 prisoners are there in 68 jails throughout the country against the total capacity of 40,100. Such cramped conditions are a veritable wonderland for disease and viral infection.Prisons across the country have only one doctor for every 10,000 inmates at the moment, making the implications of a coronavirus outbreak worse if it should occur.The Department of Prisons already set-up temporary telephone booths at the prisons across the country.However, the prison authorities also announced that the accused or convicted - like the top terrorist, militants, convicts of sensational cases - among others, will not get the facility.