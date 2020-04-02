Video
Thursday, 2 April, 2020
Only social distancing can save more lives

Published : Thursday, 2 April, 2020
Banani Mallick

Health experts and researchers strongly suggested that people from every age group can be safe if they follow certain social distancing and some health measures.
Social distancing is at the top of mind for many as countries across the globe are facing the novel Coronavirus pandemic with countries aiming to tamp down on the spread without either a vaccine or treatment.
Their suggestion came amid the outbreak of Coronaviurs across the country which was first recognized in China's Wuhan province on 31 December last year.    
The number of Coronavirus patients and the death toll is increasing alarmingly in globally every day despite taking various measures.
Now researchers are saying that about half of the Coronavirus death incidents can be prevented if people from across the world follow social distance and some health guidelines.  
The researchers also noted that till now there is no curable and recognized medicine to cure Coronavirus patients.
So they only find this social distance measures as an effective one as the virus is contagious so social gathering can aggravate the situation worst.
Meerjadi Sabrina Flora, Director of the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control (IEDCR), said social distance could be great solution to stop this virus from contagion.
"Besides, mass gathering, public transport should be avoided as there is a risk of contagion," she said.
Referring to the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC), she said social distancing is described as 'remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) from others when possible.
The World Health Organization (WHO) urges public to 'leave at least 3 feet or 1 meter between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing'.
However,  a  group of researchers based in London Imperial College have made a mathematical model that shows the survival rate of the people were remarkable as they followed governments health related guidelines, of them social distance was a significant one.
A total of 11 European countries include Italy, Spain, France, Germany, UK, Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Belgium and Austria were brought under this research work.
The researcher report hypothetically shows that the number of Coronavirus affected people  and the number of death cases would have been more if they had not followed government's guidelines including social distance.
However, the research report estimated that about two crore people will die due to epidemic Coronavirus in the current year and the number could be four crore if people would not follow guidelines of social distance.
The World Health Organization recognized the existence of such Coronavirus on 31st December last year when few people belonging to China's Wuhan province suffered from pneumonia for unknown reasons.
Later, the Chinese scientists recognized this virus as Corona and World Health Organization declared it as global health emergency crisis.
By that time many countries have taken different measures to prevent its contagion but seeing the failure of controlling this virus outbreak, the WHO declared Coronavorus as a global epidemic.  
However, people have become very confused in wearing masks as a health measures, because wearing masks were advisable when it was recognized for the first time in China's Wuhan province where people were seen wearing masks.
But WHO's recent health guidelines suggest that wearing mask is not needed raising a confusion among the people.


