Thursday, 2 April, 2020
US embassy for second chartered flight for its citizens

Published : Thursday, 2 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The USA Embassy here is continuing to work with the Department of State and Bangladesh government to charter another flight from here for those US citizens who opted to go back home on their personal choice amid the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.
"We will announce the next flight when details are confirmed," read a message for US citizens posted on the Dhaka's US embassy website here on Wednesday.
It asked the US citizens, who are intending to go back home, fill out an online questionnaire before 8 pm tomorrow so that the embassy can assist them. Any US-government chartered flight would be only for US citizens with a valid US passport, our first priority, and some Lawful Permanent Residents (LPRs), it said adding that the final destination of the flight is yet to be confirmed.
The embassy advised those US citizens who arrived in Bangladesh within the last 14 days or are feeling ill or have a fever not to attempt to travel.
On Monday, a total of 269 US citizens including numbers of expatriate Bangladeshis residing in the USA permanently, left here by a special chartered flight of Qatar Airlines Boeing 777 aircraft for Washington, D.C.  via Doha.    -BSS


