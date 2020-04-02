Two die with corona-like symptoms in Chattogram





Civil Surgeon of Chattogram Dr Fazle Rabbi told the Daily Observer that no positive test was so far found in those samples.

He said a total of six patients are now at isolation centres of BITID and General Hospital.

Meanwhile, two patients at isolation centres, one at BITId and another at General Hospital, have died. One woman, who was admitted to BITID on Tuesday morning, died at night. She was admitted with coronavirus-like symptoms.Besides, another boy died on Wednesday morning at General hospital with corona-like symptoms. But, the civil surgeon told the Daily Observer that the reports of the victims were found negative.

Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) has set up 384 hand-washing points in different areas of the city to contain the spread of coronavirus. CCC Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin inaugurated the programme on March 27.





























