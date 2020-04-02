Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 April, 2020, 4:44 AM
latest Army will take stern action against violators from today      
Home Front Page

Envoys asked to boost ties with buyers, investors: FM

Published : Thursday, 2 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Shahnaj Begum

Bangladesh's envoys stationed in Europe, US and Middle East have been asked to work to strengthen relationship with the development partners, major buyers and investors to keep business in normal pace in upcoming days.
"We asked our envoys to start talks with our major business partners as soon as possible to fight against the aftershock period of novel corona virus," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said.
He said we had already chalked out our plan to reduce the highest level of loss due to the outbreak of COVID-19 both in terms of lives and finance. It has been estimated that the world has to face a huge job cut and severe financial crunch in upcoming days...we have to make our plan to face it. The envoys have been asked to give them (development partners/buyers) an understanding about the Bangladesh's RMC sector and tell them to stay with us during the corona situation. In a same way the mission chiefs have been asked to talk with the Middle East countries about the Bangladesh labourers'  jobs, a senior official of the Foreign ministry said.
Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) on Monday said buyers have so far cancelled orders worth US$ 2.87 billion following the outbreak of coronavirus.
About 1,041 factories reported export order for 906.68 million pieces worth US$ 2.87 billion have either been cancelled or held up until 5pm on Monday, according to BGMEA sources.
This cancellation will affect approximately 2.08 million Bangladeshi workers, the sources said.
"We're facing a dire situation. All the buyers from different places, countries and continents are temporarily suspending the orders," Dr Rubana Huq, BGMEA president, has said adding that there are 12 lakh workers in those factories.
When the government plans to send workers to the new destinations in Seychelles, Herzegovina and China in 2020.  The corona outbreak halted all talks in this regard.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Trump warns US headed for ‘very, very painful two weeks’
Move on to free 3,000 prisoners
Only social distancing can save more lives
US embassy for second chartered flight for its citizens
In the worst of times, comes the best of hopes
Two die with corona-like symptoms in Chattogram
Japanese citizens leaving today on special flight
Envoys asked to boost ties with buyers, investors: FM


Latest News
Girl child dies when wall collapses on her in Kuakata
Army will take stern action against violators from today
Bangladesh LPG prices down by 50% amid fall in global market prices
Star Wars actor Andrew Jack dies of coronavirus
Japan Tobacco fined for breaching government instructions
Relief distributed at Noakhali Bede Palli
Blood samples of four Bogura patients sent to RMCH for tests
325 Japanese citizens leaving Dhaka on Thursday
Morgan says England could field two cricket teams at same time
Turkmenistan bans use of the word 'coronavirus'
Most Read News
Bangladesh garment sector incurs $3 billion losses for coronavirus
Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 6th death
Woman dies at isolation unit of Ctg
Saudi tells Muslims to wait on Hajj plans amid coronavirus crisis
Coronavirus: Saudi-returnee tests positive in Dhaka's Nawabganj
Move on to bring back stranded Bangladeshis from India
Elderly man dies with COVID-19 symptoms at DMCH
5 more Bangladeshis die from coronavirus in New York
Young man dies at isolation centre of Shariatpur hopsital
Free transport service for doctors, nurses launched in capital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft