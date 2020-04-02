Envoys asked to boost ties with buyers, investors: FM





"We asked our envoys to start talks with our major business partners as soon as possible to fight against the aftershock period of novel corona virus," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said.

He said we had already chalked out our plan to reduce the highest level of loss due to the outbreak of COVID-19 both in terms of lives and finance. It has been estimated that the world has to face a huge job cut and severe financial crunch in upcoming days...we have to make our plan to face it. The envoys have been asked to give them (development partners/buyers) an understanding about the Bangladesh's RMC sector and tell them to stay with us during the corona situation. In a same way the mission chiefs have been asked to talk with the Middle East countries about the Bangladesh labourers' jobs, a senior official of the Foreign ministry said.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) on Monday said buyers have so far cancelled orders worth US$ 2.87 billion following the outbreak of coronavirus.

About 1,041 factories reported export order for 906.68 million pieces worth US$ 2.87 billion have either been cancelled or held up until 5pm on Monday, according to BGMEA sources.

This cancellation will affect approximately 2.08 million Bangladeshi workers, the sources said.

"We're facing a dire situation. All the buyers from different places, countries and continents are temporarily suspending the orders," Dr Rubana Huq, BGMEA president, has said adding that there are 12 lakh workers in those factories.

When the government plans to send workers to the new destinations in Seychelles, Herzegovina and China in 2020. The corona outbreak halted all talks in this regard.



















