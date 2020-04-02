All courts to remain closed until Apr 9





A notification signed by Supreme Court Registrar General Md Ali Akbar was issued in this regard on the apex court website on Wednesday.

The SC authorities have made the decision in line with the gazette notification issued by the government extending general holydays till April 9, said Supreme Court Spokesman Md Saifur Rahman.

Some judges will, however, continue work for hearing and disposing of the urgent cases including bail petitions, he added.

On March 24, the SC authorities had issued a notification declaring closure for all courts till April 2 due to the outbreak of the virus.



























