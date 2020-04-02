Unplanned relief distribution depriving elderly people



Destitute people scuffle during relief distribution by Dhaka City Shop Owners� Samity in front of National Press Club in the capital on Wednesday. PHOTO OBSERVER

Therefore, a section of solvent people, political parties and various social organizations have come forward to help the poor

However, due to unplanned relief distribution elderly women and physically challenged people are being deprived from relief assistance.

According to the sufferers of the poor community, those who are young and healthy get the relief support twice or thrice at a time while the elderly and physically-challenged people are not getting even once due to mismanagement.

They are very often found going back home empty-handed at the end of the day.

Even relief products are not distributed maintaining social distancing directed by the health authorities.

According to sufferers, due to mismanagement of the organizers, relief seekers normally start chaos at the place of distribution apprehending that they would miss the relief.

Failing to manage the distribution system, the organizers wrap up their distribution handing over the products to the front liners.

The witnesses claimed that such incidents of mismanagement and chaos were seen on Wednesday in front of Jatiya Press Club.

While the organizers failed to manage the relief distribution, the relief seekers snatched the products. As a result, the relief seekers started squabbling with each other.

Momena Begum, 65, who meets her family expenses selling flowers at Ramna Park, told this correspondent that she was trying to collect relief from in front of Jatiya Press Club.

But, she failed to get any single packet for the younger and healthy people. They haven't allowed her to get a packet.

Momena said she stood in the queue for an hour. At the beginning, all were receiving the relief maintaining the queue. But after distribution of some packets, some people from outside started creating chaos and swooping on the relief-laden truck. They snatched all products.

The same situation was observed at Karwanbazar, Ittefaq Circle, Nayabazar and Bahadur Shah Park of old Dhaka.

Humayun Rashid, who was distributing reliefs at Press Club, said although they had urged all to maintain queue for maintaining social distances, nobody listened to them.

"If the law enforcement agencies help us to distribute reliefs we can do it properly."

A physically-challenged motor-run rickshaw puller Kadir Mia said failing to get a ride due to lack of passengers, he was also trying to collect relief products from Nayabazar area.

"But, I couldn't collect. Before reaching the distributors, relief products were all finished."

The organizers urged the government to select some points in the city to distribute reliefs to bring it under discipline.



















