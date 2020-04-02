Holidays extended till Apr 11 Pahela Baishakh programmes postponed





The Public Administration Ministry on Wednesday issued a notification in this regard.

Meanwhile, the government has postponed all programmes and activities on the occasion of Pahela Baishakh on April 14.

Public Administration Ministry Secretary Sheikh Yusuf Harun on Wednesday said the ministry had issued a notification extending general holidays till April 9.

As April 10 and April 11 are Friday and Saturday, the general holidays will eventually prolong till April 11.

The notification of the Public Administration Ministry signed by its Deputy Secretary Kazi Mohammad Saiful Islam said the decision to extend public holiday had been taken as part of a precautionary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Due to the transmissible virus spread, some 80 more people were kept in formal isolation while several thousands were confined to home quarantine across the country.

On March 23, the government announced general holidays for five days from March 29 to April 2. March 26 was a public holiday on the occasion of the Independence Day while March 27, 28 and April 3 and 4 are weekends that merged with the five-day holiday extending it to a 10-day holiday.

While holding a video conference with officials of 64 districts to coordinate the ongoing activities to contain Coronavirus on Tuesday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the holiday might be extended till April 9.

The COVID-19, first reported in China, has so far infected 872,972 people globally and killed 43,275 of them, according to Worldometer.

Meanwhile, a letter issued by Deputy Secretary of Cabinet Division Mohammad Abdul Wadud on Wednesday said the government had postponed all programmes and activities on the occasion of the Pahela Baishakh to stop Coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime minister Sheikh Hasina also asked all to suspend celebrations marking Pahela Baishakh, the Bengali New Year, on April 14.

Following the Prime Minister's directives, the letter was issued postponing the programmes.

The government also postponed all programmes marking celebration of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the dame ground.























