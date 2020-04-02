Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 April, 2020, 4:43 AM
latest Army will take stern action against violators from today      
Home Front Page

Covid-19 death toll rises to 6, three more infected in 24 hrs

Published : Thursday, 2 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

Another person has died of coronavirus in the country, taking the total death from Covid-19 to six in the last 24 hours.
Besides, three more people have been diagnosed with coronavirus, raising the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 54, Health Minister Zahid Maleque disclosed the figures at an online press briefing on Wednesday.
"In the last 24 hours, 157 samples were collected and tested. Of them, three were found positive...one more person died in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths from the coronavirus in the country is now six," he said.
The minister also said one more patient has recovered from the disease, raising the total number of people who have already made recovery to 26.
He claimed that the country's medical facilities are capable enough to handle the crisis. "Every day, we're improving our healthcare system. Ventilators are being added to different hospitals. In addition, we're preparing more hospitals to treat coronavirus patients," he said.
Zahid Maleque further said the PCR testing facility is being expanded to several medical colleges outside Dhaka.
He urged people to stay indoors to prevent the spread of coronavirus. "Stay home, stay safe."
According to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), 73 people are currently in isolation.
In the past 24 hours, IEDCR hotlines received 2,659 calls over the covid-19 disease.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Trump warns US headed for ‘very, very painful two weeks’
Move on to free 3,000 prisoners
Only social distancing can save more lives
US embassy for second chartered flight for its citizens
In the worst of times, comes the best of hopes
Two die with corona-like symptoms in Chattogram
Japanese citizens leaving today on special flight
Envoys asked to boost ties with buyers, investors: FM


Latest News
Girl child dies when wall collapses on her in Kuakata
Army will take stern action against violators from today
Bangladesh LPG prices down by 50% amid fall in global market prices
Star Wars actor Andrew Jack dies of coronavirus
Japan Tobacco fined for breaching government instructions
Relief distributed at Noakhali Bede Palli
Blood samples of four Bogura patients sent to RMCH for tests
325 Japanese citizens leaving Dhaka on Thursday
Morgan says England could field two cricket teams at same time
Turkmenistan bans use of the word 'coronavirus'
Most Read News
Bangladesh garment sector incurs $3 billion losses for coronavirus
Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 6th death
Woman dies at isolation unit of Ctg
Saudi tells Muslims to wait on Hajj plans amid coronavirus crisis
Move on to bring back stranded Bangladeshis from India
Coronavirus: Saudi-returnee tests positive in Dhaka's Nawabganj
Elderly man dies with COVID-19 symptoms at DMCH
5 more Bangladeshis die from coronavirus in New York
Young man dies at isolation centre of Shariatpur hopsital
Free transport service for doctors, nurses launched in capital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft