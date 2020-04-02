Covid-19 death toll rises to 6, three more infected in 24 hrs





Besides, three more people have been diagnosed with coronavirus, raising the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 54, Health Minister Zahid Maleque disclosed the figures at an online press briefing on Wednesday.

"In the last 24 hours, 157 samples were collected and tested. Of them, three were found positive...one more person died in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths from the coronavirus in the country is now six," he said.

The minister also said one more patient has recovered from the disease, raising the total number of people who have already made recovery to 26.

He claimed that the country's medical facilities are capable enough to handle the crisis. "Every day, we're improving our healthcare system. Ventilators are being added to different hospitals. In addition, we're preparing more hospitals to treat coronavirus patients," he said.

Zahid Maleque further said the PCR testing facility is being expanded to several medical colleges outside Dhaka.

He urged people to stay indoors to prevent the spread of coronavirus. "Stay home, stay safe."

According to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), 73 people are currently in isolation.

In the past 24 hours, IEDCR hotlines received 2,659 calls over the covid-19 disease.















