WB provides $350mn for locals, Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar

The World Bank has approved $350 million in grant financing for three projects to help Bangladesh cope with one of the world's largest forced exoduses.

These grants will help Bangladesh address the needs of the host communities and displaced Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar district for health services, response to gender-based violence, social protection, basic services and infrastructure, said the lending agency in a media release issued from Washington.

"Bangladesh has shown great leadership by providing shelter to around 1.1 million Rohingyas, which is about three times of the local population in Teknaf and Ukhiya upazilas. -UNB