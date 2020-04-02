Free transport service for doctors, nurses launched





Number of buses and microbuses have been arranged to pick up doctors and nurses from their homes and drop off at hospitals in three shifts at 8:00am, 2:00pm and 8:00pm in a day in the capital, a press release said.

Apart from the scheduled shuttle services, transport will also be provided for the doctors and nurses in case of emergency calls within the capital. So far more than 250 doctors and caregivers have registered to get the services, the release said.

The service was named as 'Crack Platoon Transport Service' being inspired by the famous guerrilla unit named 'Crack Platoon' that had conducted a number of heroic commando operation in Dhaka during the country's Great War of Liberation in 1971.

Under the supervision of Health Directorate, a non-government organization named 'The Earth Society' and a vehicle IT solution firm 'Bondstein Technologies' have jointly took the initiative with support of DBL Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Dhaka Hub of Global Shapers with Collaboration of Combating Corona.

Health Directorate Director General Professor Dr. Abul Kalam Azad and Senior Vice-President of Swadhinata Chikitshok Parishad Dr. Md. Jamal Uddin Chowdhury formally inaugurated the transport service on Tuesday afternoon.

Managing director of DBL Group MA Jabbar, The Earth Society co-founder Md. Sadequl Arefin and executive director Md Mia and Bondstein Technologies director Zafir Shafiq Chowdhury were also present. Any doctor or caregiver can register through the website -bit.ly/crackplatoontransport or call the hotline number - 09639595959 to avail the free transport services. -BSS

















