Hacker held for spreading rumours remanded





Metropolitan Magistrate Shahinoor Rahman passed the remand order as the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police produced him before the court with a five-day remand prayer. A team of Cyber Crime Unit of CID arrested Nayeem from Jatrabari area at midnight on Tuesday.

According to case statement, Nayeem had hacked his friend's Facebook account to take revenge for an incident that happened years ago.

Using the hacked account, he circulated rumours about deaths from coronavirus.

The CID official said Nayeem was a professional hacker and used to hack people's social media accounts on contract.



































