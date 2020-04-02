Shun criticism, stand by people, Quader to BNP

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said BNP criticises the government but does not stand by the country's people in the coronavirus crisis.

"BNP leaders are busy criticising the government through holding press conferences instead of standing by people," he said while speaking at a press briefing at his residence in the capital.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday alleged that people are not getting treatment at hospitals as the government is failing to handle the current situation.













