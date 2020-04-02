Injured Jashore AC land flown to Dhaka CMH





Jhikargacha Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sumi Mozumder said Nazib was being treated at Faridpur Medical College Hospital (FMCH) with critical injuries. He was flown to CMH, Dhaka, by a helicopter.

A motor bike hit the AC land while he along with law enforcers was enforcing home quarantine and social distancing on Benapole-Jashore highway on March 29.

With severe injuries in leg, head and abdomen, Nazib was taken to Jashore Pangue Hospital and later shifted to Faridpur Trauma Centre. Doctors of the centre referred the AC land to Faridpur Medical College Hospital on March 30, his colleagues said.

Two youths were on the motorcycle and they fled the scene immediately, leaving the bike on the spot.

Abdur Razzak, officer-in-charge of Jhikargacha Police Station, said they arrested the pillion rider Abdullah Al Shakil but the rider Shubrata Das Amit was still on the run.





















