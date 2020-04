PIROJPUR, Apr 1: Ambia Khatun, wife of late Yusuf Ali Master and mother of Journalist Md Mizanur Rahman, district correspondent of G-TV, died from old age complications at her house in the town on Wednesday at about 1:45am. She was 92.

She was buried at the family graveyard near the house.

She left behind six sons and five daughters and a host of relatives and well wishers to mourn her death.