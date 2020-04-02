Minor dies from diarrhoea at Fulbari

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, Apr 1: A ten-month-old boy died from diarrhoea at Kholishakothal Village under Naodanga Union in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

Deceased Mostakin was the son of Rafiqul Islam of the village.

Following this panic over coronavirus spread among locals.

Being informed, police and medical officer of Fulbari Hospital went to the house, and after talking with his parents, confirmed the death from diarrhoea.

Sub-Inspector of Fulbari Police Station Ganesh Chandra Roy confirmed the news.











