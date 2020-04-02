Video
Thursday, 2 April, 2020
Countryside

BSMRAU develops all-season bottle-gourd varieties

Published : Thursday, 2 April, 2020
Our Correspondent

SHREEPUR, GAZIPUR, Apr 1: Scientists of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University (BSMRAU) in the district have developed all-season cultivable bottle-gourd varieties.
The new types have been titled as BU Hi-breed Bottle-gourd -1 and 2. These have already been distributed among local farmers, and are being farmed profitably.
The bottle-gourd can be grown in a small piece of land. It is less disease-causing and high-yielding too.
According to the scientists, the bottle-gourd shall significantly meet the vegetable-demand of the country.
In an eight-year long research, two varieties, BU Hi-breed Bottle-gourd -1 and 2 were developed by the team led by Botanist Prof D. A. K. M Aminul Islam of BSMRAU.
The researchers claim these tasty bottle-gourd types  shall bring a dynamic change to the modern commercial farming of bottle-gourd.
One of the varieties is hi-breed and other one is open productive (OP). Both species are short-sized. So, these are suitable for modern or smart farming.
In addition, for being their lower ratio of masculine and feminine flowers, the foods for the trees are directly get utilised in fruition.
As a result, the food misuse is less than other varieties. Also the fruits of the plant get dropping very poorly.   
Farmers are shifting to farming these varieties after being attracted to their cultivation as these are low-expensive and less-disease contaminating.
They said these do not get much attacked by insects, and the harvests are comparatively higher.
Aminul Islam said, the varieties are cultivable for the whole year as these are light-insensitive, adding, these are tasty and even in summer, the taste does not change.
Brightly green bottle-gourd is get stemming in every point of a plant like indigenous bottle-gourd, he explained.
The average weight of indigenous bottle-gourd  is 3-4 kg.
The BU Bottle-gourd -1 is weighing 1.0-1.2 kg which is suitable for small families.
According to him, usually the large-size bottle-gourd  is not cooked fully at a time. The rest of a partly cooked one is kept for the next-cooking. Then its taste and quality get diminishing.
But it is possible to avoid in the case of such small type bottle-gourd, he narrated.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Md. Gias Uddin Mia of BSMRAU said, these two varieties can be cultivated in yard or on premises or on building floor, adding, cultivating these, the poor people will be able to get solvency by selling their produce in the markets after meeting their own demand.
According to him, the varieties which get fruity in small shapes from head to root can be added to roof-farming or vertical agriculture. It will result in the increasing production of vegetable.
He expected that the varieties would get spread across the country through Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation (BADC).
Researchers said in every four months, BU Hi-breed Bottle-gourd -1 can be cultivated for the whole year sowing seeds. Each tree gives birth to 25-30 pieces. These are very tasty to eat. But it is to be cultivated in September-October.
The saplings in 40-45 days get flowering. The two species are being cultivated at farmers' level.  
Farmer Kamruzzaman Sabuj Sabur of Touk area of Kapasia Upazila said, "I have cultivated these two varieties in 17-decimal area," adding, bottle-gourds worth Tk 60,000 have already been sold this season.
According to him, the harvest is continuing yet now. High yield is at low cost and in small space. The abjectly poor can get financial solvency by cultivating these varieties of bottle-gourd. These can help reduce vegetable crisis.


