PRAN prepares isolation unit in Natore

NATORE, Apr 1: The PRAN-RFL Group has prepared a 12-bed isolation unit at their self-directed Amjad Khan Memorial Hospital in Chandpur area of Sadar Upazila in the district for the treatment of coronavirus patients.Doctors and nurses of the centre will provide round the clock services, said sources.Marketing Director of the group Quamruzzaman Kamal said they have sent a letter to the Health Directorate for approval of the unit.Co-ordinator of the Amjad Khan Memorial Hospital Dr Rajibul Islam said the unit will run with the direction of the district civil surgeon. Besides, there will be ICU facilities for the patients of special cases. For this purpose, all necessary equipments have been arranged and the security for the doctors will be ensured.