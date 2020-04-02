791 expats released, 207 more in quarantine in Khulna Division





The armed forces are assisting the civil administration alongside comprehensive efforts of authorities concerned to ensure quarantine and maintain social distancing to prevent community transmission of COVID-19 in the division.

Talking to the Daily Observer on Wednesday, Assistant Director (Disease Control) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in Khulna Division Dr Ferdousi Akhter said a total of 207 expatriates have been kept under home quarantine in the last 24 hours in all ten districts of the division.

Among them, 12 expatriates have been placed at home quarantine in Khulna, 17 in Bagerhat, 116 in Satkhira, 23 in Jashore, 20 in Narail, and 19 in Meherpur districts.

With them, a total of 12,023 expatriates were quarantined at homes so far in the division and of them, 791 were given clearance in the last 24 hours no symptoms of coronavirus were found in them after their stay in home quarantine for 14 days, she also said.

Among the home quarantined 12,023 expatriates, 1,810 foreign returnees have been placed at home quarantine in Khulna, 1,517 in Bagerhat, 2,756 in Satkhira, 2,383 in Jashore, 963 in Jhenidah, 396 in Magura, 506 in Narail, 659 in Kushtia, 515 in Chuadanga, and 510 in Meherpur districts.

The armed forces, civil and police administrations, municipalities, local government bodies and voluntary organisations are working exclusively to ensure social distancing for preventing community transmission of COVID-19, she added.

At the same time, Khulna City Corporation, Khulna Metropolitan Police, District Police, upazila administrations, municipalities and voluntary organisations are working to tackle the spread of the deadly virus.

Talking to the Daily Observer, common citizens highly appreciated the armed forces for conducting awareness raising activities by using loudspeakers, distributing leaflets and masks, and spraying disinfectants on the city streets to prevent COVID-19 spread.

















KHULNA, Apr 1: A total of 791 expatriates have been released from home quarantine and three others from institutional quarantine while 207 expatriates have been kept under home-quarantine in the last 24 hours in the division.The armed forces are assisting the civil administration alongside comprehensive efforts of authorities concerned to ensure quarantine and maintain social distancing to prevent community transmission of COVID-19 in the division.Talking to the Daily Observer on Wednesday, Assistant Director (Disease Control) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in Khulna Division Dr Ferdousi Akhter said a total of 207 expatriates have been kept under home quarantine in the last 24 hours in all ten districts of the division.Among them, 12 expatriates have been placed at home quarantine in Khulna, 17 in Bagerhat, 116 in Satkhira, 23 in Jashore, 20 in Narail, and 19 in Meherpur districts.With them, a total of 12,023 expatriates were quarantined at homes so far in the division and of them, 791 were given clearance in the last 24 hours no symptoms of coronavirus were found in them after their stay in home quarantine for 14 days, she also said.Among the home quarantined 12,023 expatriates, 1,810 foreign returnees have been placed at home quarantine in Khulna, 1,517 in Bagerhat, 2,756 in Satkhira, 2,383 in Jashore, 963 in Jhenidah, 396 in Magura, 506 in Narail, 659 in Kushtia, 515 in Chuadanga, and 510 in Meherpur districts.The armed forces, civil and police administrations, municipalities, local government bodies and voluntary organisations are working exclusively to ensure social distancing for preventing community transmission of COVID-19, she added.At the same time, Khulna City Corporation, Khulna Metropolitan Police, District Police, upazila administrations, municipalities and voluntary organisations are working to tackle the spread of the deadly virus.Talking to the Daily Observer, common citizens highly appreciated the armed forces for conducting awareness raising activities by using loudspeakers, distributing leaflets and masks, and spraying disinfectants on the city streets to prevent COVID-19 spread.