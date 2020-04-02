Couple, driver killed in Cumilla road accident

CUMILLA, Apr 1: Three persons- husband, wife and their driver, were killed when a private car plunged into a roadside ditch at Muradnagar Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Saddam Hossen, 27, and his wife Parvin Akhter, 24, hailed from Nabinagar Upazila of Brahmanbaria District, and private car driver Abdur Rahman, 28, of Kabirhat Upazila in Noakhali District.

Eyewitnesses said the accident happened in Bangra Bazaar area of the upazila, leaving the trio dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge of Bangra Bazar Police Station Md Kamruzzaman confirmed the matter, adding that the bodies were sent to Cumilla Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies.





















