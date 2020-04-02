Video
Safety kit handed over to doctors

Published : Thursday, 2 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Our Correspondent

Russell Ahmed Tuhin, son of President Abdul Hamid, handing over a personal safety kit to doctors and nurses of Shahid Syed Nazrul Islam Medical College and Hospital in Kishoreganj on Tuesday. photo: observer

KISHOREGANJ, Apr 1: A personal safety kit was handed over to doctors and nurses of Shahid Syed Nazrul Islam Medical College and Hospital in the district on Tuesday.
The kit was distributed on behalf of local lawmaker Dr Syeda Zakia Nur Lipi.
The kit includes 200 personal protection equipment, 200 face masks, 300 hand gloves, and one spray machine.
At that time, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Sarwar Murshed Chowdhury, Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Md Mujibur Rahman, Rejwan Ahmed Toufic, MP, Police Super Md Mashrukur Rahman Khaled, BPM (Bar), Deputy Director of local government Mohammad Abdullah, Additional DC (General) Abdullah-Al-Mashud, ADC (Education & ICT) Md Habibur Rahman, Additional District Magistrate Golam Mostafa, and Deputy CS Dr Md Mustafizur Rahman were also present.


