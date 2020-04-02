Video
Thursday, 2 April, 2020
One corona suspect found in B’baria

Published : Thursday, 2 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

BRAHMANBARIA, Apr 1: On suspicion of corona infection, one was identified at Bancharampur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
Local Health Department and upazila administration got the information on the same day at Dakkhinpara through Rupsadi Union Parishad Chairman Mahsin Mia, and after going there they identified him and red-flagged his house. He was asked to undergo home quarantine.     
Upazila Health Officer Dr Mohammed Al Mamun said the man had little fever and was coughing. The suspect is a government service holder posted in Akhaura Upazila of the district.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mohammed Nasir Uddin Sarowar said his sample will be sent to Dhaka for testing.


