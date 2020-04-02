42 new people put in quarantine in K’ganj





Civil Surgeon office sources said, of them, one was in home quarantine in Tarail, five in Katiadi and 35 in Bhairab upazilas, and one was put in institutional quarantine.

Besides, 74 were released from home quarantine and one from institutional quarantine.

So far 176 have been put at home quarantine and four at institutional quarantine.

Civil Surgeon Dr Md Mujibur Rahman said the quarantining has been increased in the district to prevent the coronavirus.

Already, 961 have completed home quarantine and 30 institutional quarantine, he also said.

He added, institutional quarantine camps have been set up in Shahid Syed Nazrul Islam Medical College Hospital, Bajitpur Zahurul Islam Medical College Hospital, President Abdul Hamid Medical College Hospital, and Trauma Hospital in Bhairab Upazila, and at 13 upazila health complexes.

































