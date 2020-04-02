Video
Home Countryside

277 health workers in Joypurhat perform duty with corona risk

Published : Thursday, 2 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9
Our Correspondent

The photo shows a health worker vaccinating a child without PPE. photo: observer

JOYPURHAT, Apr 1: About 277 health workers are doing their field duties without personal protective equipment (PPE) in the district.
They are providing vaccination to the children and other medical services to normal patients at different community clinics.
Local civil surgeon office sources said there are one EPI superintendant in the district, five medical technologists in five upazilas, nine health inspectors, 31 assistant health inspectors, and 119 health assistants in 32 unions, and 112 community health providers in 112 community clinics.
In the district, 1,735 children are targeted annually for vaccination. Of them, at least 420 children are administered vaccines by health assistants per month.   
Their activities are going on but there is no PPE facility for them, it was pointed out.
Vaccinating workers said they have to vaccinate by going from home to home in remote areas. They have to touch the children and get close to their guardians. So, they are in corona fear.
Health Assistants- Md Al Mostahid Jewel of Dolahar Union and Sohel Rana of Dogachhi Union, said, "We have to work in panic considering the future of the children."
In the absence of PPE, the vaccination programme is being hampered partly, claimed District EPI Superintendant Habibur Rahman.
He said that many families are not allowing them to go to their children for not using PPE.
Besides, without PPE the community health providers are providing treatment to the patients of fever and cough in 112 community clinics in the district.
Civil Surgeon Dr Selim Mia said it is enough to wear gloves and masks for the time being. It is cheap and can be self collected.
But they got no government instruction about using PPE, he pointed out.
If they get PPE from the government, they will take measures in this connection, he assured.





















