Thursday, 2 April, 2020, 4:41 AM
Man arrested on ‘mysterious death of woman’

Published : Thursday, 2 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Our Correspondent

NOAKHALI, Apr 1: Police detained a man from Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Tuesday over the mysterious death of a woman.
Deceased Selina Akhter was the wife of Alamgir Hossen of Papua Village in the upazila.
Locals said Alamgir on Tuesday made a mobile call to his father-in-law's house and told them that Selina is seriously ill, and they are taking her to the Upazila Health Complex.
Later, relatives from Alamgir's father-in-law's house came to the health complex and found Selina dead.
Alamgir managed to flee the health complex, but Selina's relatives caught her brother-in-law Salahuddin and handed him over to the police after giving him a thrash.




Peyara Begum, mother of the deceased, said Selina's husband beat her several times after returning from abroad. She might have died from torture, she added.


