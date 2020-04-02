Man arrested on ‘mysterious death of woman’





Deceased Selina Akhter was the wife of Alamgir Hossen of Papua Village in the upazila.

Locals said Alamgir on Tuesday made a mobile call to his father-in-law's house and told them that Selina is seriously ill, and they are taking her to the Upazila Health Complex.

Later, relatives from Alamgir's father-in-law's house came to the health complex and found Selina dead.

Alamgir managed to flee the health complex, but Selina's relatives caught her brother-in-law Salahuddin and handed him over to the police after giving him a thrash.









Peyara Begum, mother of the deceased, said Selina's husband beat her several times after returning from abroad. She might have died from torture, she added.





