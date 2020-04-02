Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 April, 2020, 4:41 AM
latest Army will take stern action against violators from today      
Home Countryside

Yellow trap, an organic device to produce safe vegetable

Published : Thursday, 2 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondent

Yellow trap, an organic device to produce safe vegetable

Yellow trap, an organic device to produce safe vegetable

RAJSHAHI, Apr 1: An organic farming device, yellow trap, is getting an effective popularity in controlling insects in the district.
Farmers and agriculture practitioners are making their effort in growing poison-free vegetables without insecticide.
Insects mainly attack brinjal fields. Brinjal cultivation requires high cost. The insect-affected brinjals are cheaper.
Growers claim they are using the innovative device in containing the insect-menace, thus producing poison-free brinjals.
Usually, brinjals  are cultivated in 2,000-hectre fields in different upazilas of the district.
According to sources, in the past, only chemical application would be given priority in the insect management. Excessive use of chemical solutions turned many less-harmful insects into major-harming ones. The insecticide capacity has been developed in these insects. As a result, the environmental ecology has been destroyed. The production cost has gone up. The soil fertility and harvest have decreased.
By organic checking, it is possible to manage only selected insects. It does not generate resisting capacity in any insect, agricultural scientists opined. The organic system in the disease management is environment-friendly and safe.
The scientists have been able to introduce organic disease management system for different crops. And, this system has been a success.
Yellow trap is an organic system. It is working well in containing the most harmful insect for brinjal and other vegetables.  
They informed a type of yellow paper adding adhesive scotch is available in the market. Usually in vegetable farming, this trap is used. The yellow trap using fields do not require any insecticide. This device is being considered as an alternative to insecticide.   
Teacher-cum-farmer Abul Kashem of Nandanhat Village at Meherpur Upazila said, insecticide is expensive, adding, now the yellow trap is requiring mainly no-cost.
Poison-free vegetables are being produced, and these are selling in good prices, he explained.
He cultivates brinjals in only 5-katha field. After three months since the farming, a 60-kg harvest takes place every six days. The first harvest gets wholesale at Tk 1,200 per maund against the present price of Tk 800.
 Deputy Agriculture Officer Mojibur Rahman in Naohat of Poba said, Yellow trap is helping in producing safe vegetable, and farmers are being benefited, adding, Agriculture Department is providing training to the farmers in this regard.
Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension in Rajshahi Shamsul Hoque said, in general, insects get attracted to yellow colour, adding, so, they get stranded with the yellow trap easily and die.
Yellow trap is being used in different vegetable fields including potato, brinjal and tomato.
Even in the orchards of betel leaf, this trap is being used. It costs poorly. So it is getting a gradual popularity.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
Minor dies from diarrhoea at Fulbari
BSMRAU develops all-season bottle-gourd varieties
PRAN prepares isolation unit in Natore
791 expats released, 207 more in quarantine in Khulna Division
Couple, driver killed in Cumilla road accident
Safety kit handed over to doctors
One corona suspect found in B’baria


Latest News
Girl child dies when wall collapses on her in Kuakata
Army will take stern action against violators from today
Bangladesh LPG prices down by 50% amid fall in global market prices
Star Wars actor Andrew Jack dies of coronavirus
Japan Tobacco fined for breaching government instructions
Relief distributed at Noakhali Bede Palli
Blood samples of four Bogura patients sent to RMCH for tests
325 Japanese citizens leaving Dhaka on Thursday
Morgan says England could field two cricket teams at same time
Turkmenistan bans use of the word 'coronavirus'
Most Read News
Bangladesh garment sector incurs $3 billion losses for coronavirus
Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 6th death
Woman dies at isolation unit of Ctg
Saudi tells Muslims to wait on Hajj plans amid coronavirus crisis
Move on to bring back stranded Bangladeshis from India
Coronavirus: Saudi-returnee tests positive in Dhaka's Nawabganj
Elderly man dies with COVID-19 symptoms at DMCH
5 more Bangladeshis die from coronavirus in New York
Young man dies at isolation centre of Shariatpur hopsital
Free transport service for doctors, nurses launched in capital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft