

Yellow trap, an organic device to produce safe vegetable

Farmers and agriculture practitioners are making their effort in growing poison-free vegetables without insecticide.

Insects mainly attack brinjal fields. Brinjal cultivation requires high cost. The insect-affected brinjals are cheaper.

Growers claim they are using the innovative device in containing the insect-menace, thus producing poison-free brinjals.

Usually, brinjals are cultivated in 2,000-hectre fields in different upazilas of the district.

According to sources, in the past, only chemical application would be given priority in the insect management. Excessive use of chemical solutions turned many less-harmful insects into major-harming ones. The insecticide capacity has been developed in these insects. As a result, the environmental ecology has been destroyed. The production cost has gone up. The soil fertility and harvest have decreased.

By organic checking, it is possible to manage only selected insects. It does not generate resisting capacity in any insect, agricultural scientists opined. The organic system in the disease management is environment-friendly and safe.

The scientists have been able to introduce organic disease management system for different crops. And, this system has been a success.

Yellow trap is an organic system. It is working well in containing the most harmful insect for brinjal and other vegetables.

They informed a type of yellow paper adding adhesive scotch is available in the market. Usually in vegetable farming, this trap is used. The yellow trap using fields do not require any insecticide. This device is being considered as an alternative to insecticide.

Teacher-cum-farmer Abul Kashem of Nandanhat Village at Meherpur Upazila said, insecticide is expensive, adding, now the yellow trap is requiring mainly no-cost.

Poison-free vegetables are being produced, and these are selling in good prices, he explained.

He cultivates brinjals in only 5-katha field. After three months since the farming, a 60-kg harvest takes place every six days. The first harvest gets wholesale at Tk 1,200 per maund against the present price of Tk 800.

Deputy Agriculture Officer Mojibur Rahman in Naohat of Poba said, Yellow trap is helping in producing safe vegetable, and farmers are being benefited, adding, Agriculture Department is providing training to the farmers in this regard.

Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension in Rajshahi Shamsul Hoque said, in general, insects get attracted to yellow colour, adding, so, they get stranded with the yellow trap easily and die.

Yellow trap is being used in different vegetable fields including potato, brinjal and tomato.

Even in the orchards of betel leaf, this trap is being used. It costs poorly. So it is getting a gradual popularity.

















