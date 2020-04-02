UPDF man held with arms

DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI, Apr 1: Police arrested a member of the United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) along with arms and cash from Dighinala Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

Detained Ashapurna Chakma, 41, was an accused in a number of cases including murder and extortion.

Local sources said Ashapurna Chakma used to extort money from local people amid the current coronavirus crisis. Later, being informed, police detained him from Kripapur area along with a foreign pistol, four bullets, Tk 14,000 in cash, and Indian and Chinese currencies.





