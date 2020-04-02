Day-labourer hacked dead

MEHERPUR, Apr 1: A day-labourer was allegedly hacked to death in Gangni Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Deceased Umar Ali, 48, was a resident of the upazila.

Locals said one Jahidul Islam of the upazila along with his followers attacked Umar over cutting wheat and hacked him with lethal weapon, leaving him seriously injured.

Umar's wife Parvin also received injuries when she tried to save her husband.

The injured were rushed to Gangni Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared Umar dead.





