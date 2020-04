NANDIGRAM, BOGURA, Apr 1: A teenage boy was electrocuted at Koldighi Village under Bhatra Union in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Deceased Ripon, 12, was the son of Shafiqul Islam of the village, and a sixth-grader at Hatmudha Dakhil Madrasa.

Sources said he was charging his father's battery-run easy-bike on Saturday night. At one stage, he was electrocuted.

Later, he died on the way to a local hospital.