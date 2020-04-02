Housewife burnt to death in Jhenidah

JHENIDAH, Apr 1: A housewife was burnt to death in a fire that broke out at her house in Shailkupa Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

Deceased Tuktuki Maya, 20, was the wife of Swapan Joardar of Nakoil Village in the upazila.

Locals said the fire broke out when Tuktuki was cooking at her kitchen, and it soon engulfed five adjacent houses, leaving her dead on the spot and two others including her mother injured.

On information, a fire-fighting unit doused the flame after one hour.

The injured was admitted to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital.

Fire Service and Civil Defence Officer Dilip Kumar Sarkar said the fire might have originated from an electric short circuit.











