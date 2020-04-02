2 youths sent to isolation in Bhola

BHOLA, Apr 1: Two youths with coronavirus symptoms were sent to the isolation unit at Sadar Hospital on Tuesday.

But, in the absence of necessary instrument for testing, an emergency message has been sent to Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control Research (IEDCR) in Dhaka seeking suggestion.

Civil Surgeon Dr Ratan Kumar Dhali said the youths came with fever, cough and throat-ache, and then they were isolated.

