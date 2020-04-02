6,202 poor people get relief goods in 6 dists





PIROJPUR: A total of 12 newspaper hawkers got relief materials from Sadar Upazila Administration on Wednesday morning.

In this connection, a function was held on Pirojpur Press Club premises.

Each of the hawkers got 10 kg rice, one litre oil, two kg potato, and one kg pulse. Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Bashir Ahmed said, due to coronavirus fear hawkers stopped distributing newspaper since one week in the town; so they are suffering much. In this connection, they distributed the relief goods.

At that time, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Ramananda Pal, and Upazila Project Implementation Officer Amirul Islam were also present.

MYMENSINGH: About 1,000 people got food items in the district on Tuesday.

About 300 poor people got food items in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

UP Chairman and Journalist Abdullah Al Amin Biplob distributed the items to the families of five villages- Kukasir, Bangalakandi, Bagbari, Longair and Maizbari under Longair Union in the upazila.

Each of the people got 10 kg rice, two kg potato, one kg pulse, one kg onion, one piece of soap, and medicine.

On the other hand, a total of 700 workless day labourer families in Haluaghat Upazila of the district got relief goods on Tuesday.

Responding to the official order to stand beside the distressed people, officials and employees of different government entities of the upazila gave the relief in order to help them survive the corona situation across the country.

The relief recipients are the dwellers of 12 unions and one municipality.

About 30 officers distributed the relief allocating 10 kg rice and one piece of soap to each of them going home to home from morning till afternoon.

Confirming the distribution, UNO Rezaul Karim said a total of 14 metric tons of rice and Tk 50,000 were allocated from the Ministry of Relief and Disaster Management.

He also said they are conducting publicity every day in the upazila. All trading and shopping activities remained off except some essential commodity-selling shops.

Plying of all long route transports from Haluaghat remained suspended.

Upazila administration has been asking people to stay at home.

To contain price-hike of daily essentials, mobile court has been monitoring regularly.

Upazila administration sprayed disinfectant in different areas.

No coronavirus infection has yet been found in the upazila.

The UNO urged all to maintain social distance to curb the virus.

NATORE: At least 4,000 poor people got over 40 metric tons of food items in Naldanga and Sadar upazilas of the district on Tuesday.

Local lawmaker Shafiqul Islam Shimul distributed the food items which included 40 MT of rice, five MT of potato, four MT of pulse, 4,000 litres of oil, 2,000 pieces face musk, 4,000 pieces of hand sanitizer and 4,000 pieces of soap.

At that time, Natore Municipality Mayor Uma Chowdhury, and chairmen of all union parishads in the two upazilas were also present.

NOAKHALI: A total of 100 poor families got food items in the district on Tuesday.

Development organisations- Participatory Research Action Network (PRAN) and Bandhan jointly organised the programme.

Noakhali Municipality Mayor Shahid Ullah Khan Sohel, Noakhali Government College Principal Al-Helal Mosharraf Hossen, and Chowmuhoni Government SA College Principal Abul Bashar distributed the items on Noakhali Press Club premises.

Among others, CEO of PRAN Nurul Alam Masud was also present.

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: Food assistance among about 1,000 workless families was launched at Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Monday.

In the first phase, 10 kg rice, five kg potato and two kg lentil were given to each of 70 families. The function was held on upazila parishad premises.

Arranged by the Ministry of Relief and Disaster Management, the first round was inaugurated by Upazila Chairman Alhaz Md Joynal Abedin Akan, and presided over by UNO Md Ruhul Amin.

In his reaction, a recipient day-labourer Shamim thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for taking the timely step.

"I seek blessings for all including PM Sheikh Hasina for giving us the items," said Marzina Begum of Ward No. 1 of the municipality.

Upazila Project Implementation Officer Md Anisur Rahman said the number of recipients will be increased in phases.

BAGERHAT: In a joint step, district and upazila administrations have started relief distributions among the local distressed people hit by corona epidemic.

Official sources said the relief goods like rice, pulse, edible oil, potato and soap are being reached to the houses of the people.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Mamunur Rashid inaugurated the programme at Sugandhi Village under Rakhalgachi Union in Bagerhat Sadar Upazila on Sunday last.

In the opening round, a total of 90 families, including 50 gypsy ones and 40 guchchagram ones were given reliefs.

Each family was given 10 kg rice, 20 kg potato, one kg pulse, oil, onion and soap.

The inaugural function was participated, among others, by Police Super Pankaj Chandra Ray and local leaders.

All trading shops in the district are passing shutdown due to the corona outbreak.

Making three-feet safety circles with ribbon or rope in front of pharmacies, and mandatory social distance are being followed while buying medicines.









Members of army and navy and municipal authority are working in spraying disinfectant in local markets and along roads in localities of Morelganj, Sharankhola and Mongla upazilas.





