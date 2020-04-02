Video
Doctors not available at clinics, hospitals in Baraigram

Published : Thursday, 2 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondent

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Apr 1: At this serious time, physicians are not available at the private clinics of Baraigram Upazila in the district.
Health care services are also not available for patients suffering from fever and cough at the government hospitals.
In this connection, the patients are facing serious problems, and the common people are being panicked.
The apprehension about getting no treatment is increasing among general people.
A recent visit to a number of private clinics in the upazila found no doctors except only in one to two big clinics.
The physicians who would see patients in about 20 small and big clinics are no longer attending their chambers. They have fully stopped their attendances at the clinics and the hospitals.
Some clinics have suspended their medical services temporarily.
Getting disappointed in getting treatment, many patients and their relatives are going back.
A housewife Aleya Khatun of Baraigram Municipality said, "I'm getting not service in any clinic rounding several times. I went to Amina Hospital on Friday last, but the gynaecology doctor was not available there. I'm finding no option now."
Abdul Khalek of Zonail area said, "My baby needs to consult child specialist, but there is no such doctor in any clinic. The child specialists who would come to the upazila sadar clinics once a week are coming no longer. Besides, child specialists were not found in the upazila hospital."
An on-duty physician at the upazila hospital said, "I'm accomplishing my duty amid life risk. The patients of fever and cough have been instructed to avail services over mobile phone."
"We're not attending clinic services for the time being," he maintained.
A private hospital manager of Zonail Bazaar said, "We can't provide expected medical services at the current situation."
Other than emergency services, no other services could be provided, he added.
Upazila Health Officer Dr Poritosh Roy said the patients with fever and cough can receive treatment over phone. If very sick they can go to the government hospital.
On the ground of safety, only one doctor has been providing treatment daily at the hospital, he pointed out.
But the absence of doctors at the clinics will be investigated, he assured.


