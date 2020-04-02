Video
Thursday, 2 April, 2020, 4:40 AM
Help destitute people with aid

Published : Thursday, 2 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Dear Sir

The world is passing a crucial time that we don't see in the previous time. Most of the countries are fighting to control the COVID-19 through imposing lockdown. The government has general holiday and restricted the movement of all public transports and opening of shops and businesses except for foods and medicine, virtually putting the nation into a lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of the COVID-19.

Many working-class people including day labourers, rickshaw pullers, hawkers, and street vendors were seen thronging the streets in the hope of making a living just for the day. Woes and sufferings of these low-income groups, mostly the daily wage earners, have mounted in the capital and its outskirts in the wake of the general holiday across the country amid the Coronavirus pandemic. This hapless group are facing extreme hardship for lack of work and income-generating activities during the general holiday. They need food and daily essentials to survive in these hard times.

Let us come forward to help those distressed people with foods according to our abilities so that they can survive during the lockdown.





Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



