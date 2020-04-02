Coronavirus Pandemic in Global Context: Suggestive Strategies for Bangladesh



Professor Dr. A.H.M. Zehadul Karim



In Europe, the reported victims are mostly coming from Italy and Spain which already surpassed their predecessor, China at least two weeks earlier. A few other European countries like, France, England and Germany are also similarly struggling criticaly at this stage; United States has now moving so fast that they already are at the top of the list with a total number of 100000 patients being affected and the deaths reaching to 4,000; of whom 36 are Bangladeshis.



One consolation on the issue at this time is that at least 21% patients of different ages in different parts of the world somehow, have been able to recover from the disease and also at the same time, a few European countries with high casualties in the past few days are now responding positively to show a declining trend in new infections. Life in Wuhan province of China has to some extent, has settled down where this virus was first detected. Although, they are still scared of having some new patients from the outsiders returning back to their cities from other parts of the world; and cautiously, to be in the safe side, they still are maintaining the system of 14-day compulsory quarantine system discouraging new infections. Whatever may be the situation, Italian Government on Monday said that it would continue extending its nationwide lockdown measures against a coronavirus outbreak until the Easter season of April; although at this time, their situation is slightly improving with lesser number of further additions.



The movement of the virus clearly shows that it does not require any border margin for them; rather, it moves from one country to another without caring for any immigration clearance. At this situation, we have no other alternative than to expressing our heartfelt solidarity with all victims of the world and console them as far as possible. Under this situation, each day brings us a panic-horror for all of us everywhere and meanwhile, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has already expressed his great concern over the situation indicating it as "new and tragic milestone", where everybody will have to be very cautious in controlling the disease.



Although older people are most victims, but the younger people are also not spared from it, and for that reason, Tedros had already warned the young people saying that nobody is invincible in this disease as this virus could even put the young people in hospital for weeks or even kill them any time. WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus however, clearly mentioned that they are trying hard with global initiatives and innovations to mobilizing international actions in response to controlling this coronavirus through harnessing the power of science. But since success is still not in touch of the humans, it is quite likely that we may however, still have to wait for the future. But in the mean time, we have to be very careful about the disease and accordingly go for taking many precautions to save ourselves.



Contextually, one aerobiologist being an expert on Infectious Diseases of the School of Public Health at the University of Maryland named, Dr. Donald Milton in his recent investigation mentioned that the coronavirus is transmitted through "respiratory droplets and contact routes which is found in the kind of big droplets of mucus or saliva created through coughing and sneezing which can travel short distances through the air and may land on people or even on surfaces that they later touch. In order to stop this kind of transmission, the public health officials always urge people to wash hands frequently and remain careful in not touching their faces, because that could bring the viruses into direct contact with their noses or mouths.



It thus necessitates everyone to follow the system of social distancing from each other at least keeping a margin of 6.5 feet far from each other. Australia has already ordered its citizens not to walk side by side; instead, they are advised to walk one behind another by strictly following the proper distancing rule. Just now, we have received information from China that in Wuhan and Hubei provinces everybody is wearing face masks and also simultaneously, they are drinking plenty of warm water which according to them is killing the virus slowly and slowly.



In Bangladesh, although we are trying to say that the situation may normalize soon in future, but in reality, it is suspected that the situation might rather even be worsen further as many of our returnees from abroad have gone to the villages; and a few them are still untraceable in the tracking system.



Many of them do not even listen to the government precautionary rules for which they often come out of their houses without remaining secluded as desired. In the mean time, one WHO official already mentioned on Tuesday by providing us with an warning that coronavirus epidemic is "far from over" in the Asia-Pacific region, and "the current measures to curb the spread of the virus are merely buying time for countries to prepare for large-scale community transmissions". In this context, further lockdown of Dhaka city is also a necessity by keeping the Government offices closed for another few weeks. But later on, after restoration of transport and communication, government this time, should restrict people's entry to the city at a minimum level, and should go for having more sample test of infections to ascertain the latest situation.



Social eagerness for wearing masks and hand gloves are to be pressurized through the ward commissioners, and also they should go for innovating programmes related to cleanliness. Roads and streets are to be disinfected through medicinal spraying under the initiatives of the Mayors and Commissioners. Urinating on the walls, spitting on the streets, loitering and littering on the roads, keeping social distance with the people in the shops and markets, and finally, the 'professional business-beggary' should be dealt with very seriously in the country, especially in Dhaka.



More and more hospitals are to be equipped with sufficient beds, doctors, nurses, health assistants and side by side, these personnel are to be ready with their own PPE support and testing kit. Furthermore, medical professionals are to be reminded about their professional commitment and responsibilities so that everybody as a patient gets his proper treatment. We are surprised to see that many hospitals are reluctant to admit patients in the hospitals which are beyond ethics as at this critical moment, the nation depends on them.



I urge our Honorable Prime Minister to look into the matter very seriously and ask the Health Minister to arrange teleconference with the renowned doctors, teachers and researchers of the related disciplines seeking their suggestions in this context. I would say that the Health Ministry should be more active on the situation. We are very much grateful to our Prime Minister who keeps all things on her observance; yet I personally appeal to her once again, requesting personally to take up this matter in her consideration.



(The author is a former Vice Chancellor of a public university in Bangladesh. At present, he is working as a Professor of Anthropology at Jagannath University, Dhaka).

















