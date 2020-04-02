|
Disinfecting or demeaning human dignity?
Published : Thursday, 2 April, 2020
What had happened barely three days ago to a batch of migrant workers at an Indian district, in the name of disinfecting by spraying bleach water on them, falls no short of degrading human dignity. If you circumspectly take a deeper look at the photo attached to this piece - it appears to be a deliberate attempt of not cleaning a group of men, women and children squat on the road - it is manifestly an effort to brand these human beings as subhuman creatures.
The shocking video of migrants being 'disinfected' has been reportedly shot in Uttar Pradesh - following a Supreme Court petition - seeking relief for the thousands walking to their home states amid the 21-day lockdown in India.
On a specific note, the video was filmed at UP's Bareilly district - some 270 km from Lucknow. The batch of migrants in the video sprayed had returned to UP over the weekend after special buses were arranged for them. Among those witnessing the 'disinfecting process' are some policemen as well.
The point, however, desperate times calls for desperate measures. The world must definitely resort to all types of preventive measures to halt the spreading of the deadly Coronavirus. But is it ethically fair to roundup a group of migrant workers in the likes of a hoard of dirty animals, fully clothed and spray with whatever disinfectant to cleanse them of germs.
Questions unhappily arise, isn't there any public toilet at Bareilly district, where the migrant workers could have been sent to have a bath with the same bleach - water? Having a complete bath naked with disinfectant water would have served the purpose better. And why was it deemed necessary to spray them with bleach - water out in the open by keeping them clothed?
Following the video clip leading to countrywide criticism in India, an official reportedly defended the act by saying - 'The migrants were sprayed with a mix of chlorine and water... No chemical solution was used. We asked them to keep their eyes shut.' The entire cleansing or disinfecting operation could have been conducted in a civilized manner respecting their identity as well as human dignity.
Opposition political leaders in India have also attacked the district administration over the clip, calling the action 'inhuman'. The district administration officials have also responded by saying 'the clip is being investigated'. However, it was appalling to note when the chief fire officer of the district told to Indian media reporters that - "the disinfectants were not meant to be used on humans. The disinfectants have chemicals. These should not be used on humans and should not come in contact with eyes."
Be the migrant workers Muslims or Hindus, Indians or non - Indians, the method to the cleaning madness occurred in UP's Bareilly district, only reassures the unspeakable degree of medical stupidity and prejudicial treatment shooting up in India. The highly objectionable sanitisation process, carried out by municipal corporation authorities at Bareilly district is a clear example of premeditated act of cruelty and injustice to humanity. The Indian government should pay attention immediately to the injustice done to this socially and economically underprivileged human beings.
Meanwhile, another video clip widely shared in the Indian electronic media, dated March 23 - showed a Kerala Fire Force team spraying 'disinfectant' on a group of men. This incident occurred at the Kerala-Karnataka's border's Muthanga check-post, when a group of 40 motorcyclists were sprayed upon. The Fire Force department has been reported to have said, it was a combination of 'soap and water'.
It could well have been a sincere attempt to clean the clothes of the group of motorcyclists, so to save their laundry cost. Whatever, a private shower in a naked body at a public toilet would have certainly served two purposes - to clean the body of Corona and non - Corona germs while refreshing the mind and mood of the individual.
Soap and water mixture is not at least lethal to any body organs, though little effective to eliminate the Coronavirus germ. On that note, I would suggest all Indians travelling from one state to another, to avail a free 'soap and water' spray, in order to avoid the trouble taking a shower indoors.
However, jokes apart, I think it is time for Indian authorities to treat its subjects with a little dignity and respect. Migrant workers from a nearby state, non migrants or non Indians, socially outcastes, Indian Muslims to all - there is no valid point to spray them with 'disinfectants'.
At the end of the day, these are clothed and civilised human beings we are talking about, not flocks of virus-infected dirty animals trespassing borders illegally. Extra - ordinary precautions in the time of the Corona - curse is well deserved, but they should not be introduced laced with prejudicial, unethical and idiotic treatment.
