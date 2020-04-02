Worldwide lockdown & possible ramification



In addition, government had to take initiatives regarding international guests, as they could be agent of this disease, those attend the Mujib Barsha celebration program. This is a political issue, but to declare the lockdown gradually instead of lockdown fully at a time was an undoubtedly appropriate decision of the Government. All of we know that Bangladesh is a less developed country still now. Though Bangladesh will be placed on the list of developing countries soon considering Gross National Income per capita (GNI), Human Assets Index (HAI) and Economic Vulnerability Index (EVI), policymakers should not take any decision based on those indicators as income inequality is very high in our country.



A few of the total citizens are the owners of most of the assets of our country and some are just solvent like middle class, but the rest greater portion of the citizens are enjoying the lifestyle like hand-to-mouth. In this situation, it is very hard to take decision to lockdown fully in our country and I think the Government was facing such hardship for taking the decision to lockdown fully at a time.



I would like to discuss compare Bangladesh's situation with a patient suffering from two diseases - diabetes and hepatitis. We know that opposite hygiene is to be prescribed for the said two diseases normally. A diabetes patient is prescribed for physical labour and a hepatitis patient is prescribed for relaxation. Just opposite hygiene has to be prescribed for such patient. If a patient is suffering from the said two diseases, a doctor has to face a critical situation and patient's condition might fall into danger. Right now, the Government is facing the critical situation like the doctor of a patient who is suffering for said two diseases.



As the general citizens, we are used to ensuring self-interest only, such consideration might be extended up to for the own community, but a government of the country has to think about the whole country as well as neighbours. Sometimes, we think wrongly that the Government is on the wrong way. Actually, this is not always true for all aspects. A Government has to consider a billionaire and for a slum boy at a time for taking a decision in any national crisis. Yes, sometimes the government takes the wrong decisions also which are mostly for political pressure or for different pressure group's interest. But when a nation faces a national or international crisis, it tries to make the best solution to the welfare of the nation.



We may not be aware of the subsequent situation of the lockdown. After full lockdown of our country, our human resources and capital formation--land, building, machineries, power, transportation and medium of communication--will be remained idle, but these two determinants (human resources and capital formation) of our economy play a vital role in our economy. The human resources are our main assets, whether they work within the country or abroad. As COPID 2019 outbreaks across the world, most of the country already declared lockdown fully.



After full lockdown of any country irrespective of wealth status, human resources will be remained idle. What will be the situation worldwide? If lockdown will be continued for long, it is not necessary to continue the lockdown in our country only, we will be affected seriously for continuing lockdown of other countries also as our human resources are working abroad and our export may remain suspended.



Our economy may face serious crisis for this. As a greater portion of the total citizens of our country is enjoying their lifestyle like hand-to-mouth. How will they buy their essentials to live? Also, the world will face an extreme food shortage for global lockdown. If anybody has enough funds to buy essentials, he might not get the products available on the markets. Sometimes, I fear that Bangladesh may face famine soon which may cross past history of famine.



We observed that on social media, all were suggesting their own ways. Some of which were very aggressive against the government because of its decision. Some users of social media were considered and published their religious views. Apparently, it seemed that all are the expert in policy making and on COVID-19. They don't consider the subsequent situation of the lockdown. In most of the cases they do not have the ability to consider the situation as a whole.



Some people are very aggressive because of mass transports lockdown, since they cannot meet their urgent needs, and they opine that lockdown is not a suitable solution for Bengalis. They never realized the situation that if they public transport perform in full swing or partially, it might be the cause of infection of large number of people. In the national and international crisis, common citizens should behave responsively but, we are not observing such. This is unexpected.











The writer is member of Dhaka Taxes Bar Association and columnist





