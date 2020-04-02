Video
Thursday, 2 April, 2020, 4:40 AM
4 women killed in NY fire

Published : Thursday, 2 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

NEW YORK, Apr 1: Four women died and one person was injured after a fire broke out in an apartment building in the Bronx, New York, police and media said late on Tuesday.
The fire broke out in the sixth floor of an apartment and four women from two nearby apartments of the same building were taken to BronxCare Health System, where they were pronounced dead, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, NYPD added. It did not reveal the identity of the deceased.
The New York Times reported that an injured individual was taken to the hospital. The New York City Fire Department did not respond to requests for comment. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had tweeted about the fire before the news on deaths came out. The firefighters have got a major fire at an apartment building on the Grand Concourse under control, de Blasio said. "We're so grateful for their valiant efforts."    -AFP



