Iran floods leave 21 dead

TEHRAN, Apr 1: Flooding in Iran caused by heavy rainfall has left 21 people dead and one missing, an emergency services spokesman said on Wednesday, even as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic.

Mojtaba Khaledi told Iran's ISNA news agency that 22 people had also been injured, with most of the casualties in southern or central provinces.

He said 11 people had died in Fars province, three each in Hormozgan and Qom, two in Sistan and Baluchistan province, and one each in Bushehr and Khuzestan.

Khaledi said one person was still missing in Hormozgan on the Gulf coast.

Flooding last week killed 12 people, and Khaledi warned of more heavy rain to come. -AFP









